ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in the March 1 homicide in Ashwaubenon has reportedly had charges referred against him, nearly four months after the alleged incident.

The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety released information regarding a homicide that happened on March 1, 2023. Officials say that charges have been referred against Prez G Wade related to the homicide.

Wade is reportedly from Green Bay and has been in custody since March 2 on an unrelated offense.

The victim of the homicide was reportedly a 23-year-old man from Green Bay. On the day of the alleged homicide, officers reportedly found the man dead from a suspected gunshot wound.

Court records show that Wade has not been officially charged at this time.

The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says it is not able to provide any additional information.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.