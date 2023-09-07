BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – During the month of September, authorities throughout Brown County plan to focus on a multi-jurisdictional mission to reduce intentional acts of reckless driving.

A release from the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) states that the coordinated traffic safety mission will be between the GBPD, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

GBPD Police Chief Chris Davis touched on the initiative during Thursday’s Community Update at Local 5, stating that the mission comes after a rash of serious injuries and fatal traffic collisions throughout the summer.

“Reckless driving and excessive speed puts everyone at risk. The decisions you make as a driver can have irrevocable impacts on you, other road users, their families, and our whole community,” said Chief Davis. “Too often, our officers have to deliver terrible news to a family that has suffered irrecoverable loss as a result of dangerous driving behavior.”

The release mentions that law enforcement will be monitoring for excessive speeding, impaired driving, street racing, seatbelt violations, and any additional illegal and dangerous behavior that could result in injury or death.

“We aren’t immune from the nationwide problems of speeding and reckless driving here in the Green Bay area,” said Mayor Eric Genrich, City of Green Bay. “Thankfully the Green Bay Police Department is working every day to crack down on this dangerous behavior, their positive impact will be even greater in the weeks ahead.”

This traffic safety initiative is funded with grant assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.