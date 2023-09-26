GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her daughter, who were last seen on September 21.

Officers are searching for Yasmeen M. Ahlan and her two-year-old daughter Amina. Green Bay Police say that Yasmeen left her residence in Green Bay on the morning of September 21 and has not returned.

She left with her vehicle and items to care for Amina. Officers report that her family is worried about her well-being and her overall safety.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of both Yasmeen and Amina is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.