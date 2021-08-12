NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Authorities in Marinette Co. looking into possible scam involving an ‘insurance agent’

Local News

by: Brenna Cisler

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An unknown man recently approached a house in Marinette County claiming to be an insurance agent and he needed to ‘take pictures’.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on August 10 around 10:30 a.m., a man stated that he needed to take pictures of a home in Stephenson to finish up an insurance claim.

The resident did not have any claims pending and did not have insurance through the same company that the man said he was from.

  • Photo courtesy of Marinette County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

The unknown man did not have any identification on himself or on the vehicle. It is unclear what his intentions were, but authorities believe it could be a potential scam in the making.

Authorities ask that if anyone has any information on this suspect or has had similar encounters to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s office at 715.732.7627.

