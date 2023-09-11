WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Marinette County after authorities reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on September 3 a man from Negaunee, Michigan was arrested and charged with drug-related crimes. Authorities say Jamie Corkin of Negaunee was arrested after a ‘proactive traffic stop’.

The release mentions that over 200 fentanyl pills and other various items of drug paraphernalia were found during this traffic stop.

Court records show that Corkin is charged with the following:

Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance Misdemeanor

Possess Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor Misdemeanor



Corking is scheduled to appear in court on September 12 at 10:30 a.m. No additional information was provided.