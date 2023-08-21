LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested in Vilas County after an alleged stabbing incident resulted in the death of one person.

According to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Police Department, on August 19 a report of a stabbing was received. The caller reportedly said that a man had been stabbed and the assailant had fled.

Authorities responded to the scene, and the victim was initially conscious and alert and identified the assailant. Officials say that ambulance personnel got to the scene as the victim started to lose consciousness.

The release says that the victim died while en route to the hospital.

A witness at the scene reportedly confirmed the identity of the victim’s assailant and authorities immediately started searching for the suspect.

The suspect was eventually spotted in a vehicle with another person. Officers stopped the vehicle and the suspect was placed under arrest. Officials say that a large butcher knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the scene of the crime.

No additional information was provided.