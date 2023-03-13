Authorities in northern Wisconsin give PSA on unsafe ice conditions after UTV breaks through

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are pointing out the unsafe conditions on the waterways after a recent incident where a UTV broke through the ice.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page reminding residents of unsafe conditions on waterways. Authorities said a driver of a UTV and a young child passenger were ‘lucky to safely’ escape a breakthrough that happened Friday evening.

The conditions are described as inconsistent and ever-changing. Authorities say that fresh snowfall can hide even the most unsafe areas.

Lake Alexander, Lake Alice, Bridge Lake, Lake Mohawksin and Somo Lake were specifically mentioned in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s post.

The dive teams for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office practiced the simulated rescue of a victim seatbelted and trapped inside a submerged vehicle.

Authorities advised those unfamiliar with the waterways and not with someone who is to stay on the marked trails or to stay off the water entirely.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.