OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident at Vel Phillips Middle School – Webster Stanley Campus where a student allegedly brought a firearm to the institution.

According to officers, on February 6, around 1:00 p.m., a School Resource Officer was advised that earlier in the day, a student had brought a firearm to the school.

At the time of the report, the student and the firearm were no longer in the building. However, a follow-up investigation located the involved juveniles and the firearm.

Oshkosh Police say there is no danger to the public, and the department is not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter.

As a precaution, there will be additional officers at Vel Phillips Middle School – Webster Stanley Campus on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

No further details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if more information is made available.