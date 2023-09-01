WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on August 22.

Tyler S. Schmidt was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22, after leaving his residence near Berlin Street and Park Avenue in Waupaca.

Officials say that Schmidt did not take his car, cell phone, or wallet with him when he left. His family and friends have not seen or heard from Schmidt since his disappearance.

Schmidt is reportedly 5’9″ and weighs roughly 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, medium in length. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a blue t-shirt, a white baseball cap, white Air Jordan low tops, and a blue/black backpack.

Anyone with information on Schmidt’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Waupaca Police Department at 715-258-4466.

No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will continue following this as things develop.