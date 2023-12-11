WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say multiple agencies worked together with the use of a drone on Friday in Wausau to help rescue a man from the Wisconsin River.

According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, officers responded at 11:53 a.m. on December 8 to the 1100 block of Lake View Drive for reports of a disturbance.

While responding to the scene, police say a man climbed a fence for the Wausau Downtown Airport and ran across the airport field into some trees.

Officers from the Wausau Police Department say they responded to the airport and began a search of the woods along the Wisconsin River. Authorities then received a call at 12:10 p.m. from Bluegill Bay County Park in Rib Mountain that reported a man falling through the ice on the river.

Multiple agencies including the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the South Area Fire & Emergency Response – SAFER District, the Wausau Fire Department, and the Wausau Police Department, responded to the park.

Police say a drone was flown over the river to find the man in the water. Boats were then used to pull the man out of the river before taking him to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, no other information is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.