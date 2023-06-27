BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was arrested in southern Wisconsin after authorities breached his apartment door during a barricaded standoff.

According to the Beloit Police Department, Ken Canalini allegedly threatened to start an apartment complex on Pioneer Drive on fire, as well as harm a victim and shoot officers on the scene on Monday night.

Officers with the Beloit Police Department arrived on the scene and made verbal contact with Canalini, who, again, made threats to the officers.

That is when authorities established a perimeter and called the Tactical Team. There, neighbors were evacuated, and negotiations began to take place. Canalini refused to come out and submit to arrest.

Police say that after continued attempts, OC Powder, which is described as pepper spray in a powdered form, was fired into the apartment. A short time later, the door to Canalini’s apartment was breached, and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail, and the following charges have been referred to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office:

Domestic Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Damage

Threats to Law Enforcement

Resisting Arrest

Sergeant Flanagan with the Beloit Police Department issued a statement regarding the collective teamwork that was displayed by various agencies during the event.

“This is another great example of teamwork to capture a suspect,” said Flanagan. “The use of specialized equipment helps to peacefully resolve many cases which would expose officers needlessly to threats.”

No additional details have been provided.