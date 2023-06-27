KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are looking for a potential hit-and-run suspect after finding a body on the side of the highway early Sunday morning

In a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, A deputy was headed west on State Highway 158 at 2:22 a.m. when they found a person laying on the side of the road unresponsive in the 8800 block.

Officials say the deputy immediately began life-saving measures but the subject was confirmed to be dead. The body was identified as a 36-year-old man from Kenosha.

Authorities say they believe the incident to be a hit-and-run case as various car parts were found at the scene meaning the suspect vehicle has visible damage.

No other details were made available and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department or anonymously contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers.