SARATOGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin took a person into custody after they found a suspected DMT lab inside a residence.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on May 6 deputies were sent to a residence for concerns with drug-related items that were found on the premises. When deputies arrived, they found what was suspected to be a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) lab inside.

18-year-old Drexel Sosnovske was found and arrested on multiple charges. Court records show that Sosnovske has not been charged at this time.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice because they have a team that safely cleans up the labs and byproducts.

Authorities described DMT as a drug that people snort, smoke or inject for its psychoactive effects. It reportedly has a hallucinogenic effect akin to LSD.

DMT can reportedly be found in a number of plant materials and can be extracted in a clandestine lab. Authorities say that these labs are ‘extremely’ dangerous because they can lead to explosions or fires.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.