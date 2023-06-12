(WFRV) – Authorities in south central Wisconsin are trying to find a missing 13-year-old whose last suspected whereabouts are around Devil’s Lake State Park.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old James Yoblonski is missing. Authorities say his last suspected whereabouts are in the area of the Baraboo Bluffs near the westernmost part of Devil’s Lake State Park and the northern area of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.

Yoblonski reportedly left his residence overnight with a family vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered on USH 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-355-4495.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.