SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the southern part of Wisconsin responded to a multi-vehicle crash near I-41 that left one vehicle rolled over.

According to the Slinger Fire Department, on July 17 around 4 p.m., crews were sent to the area of STH 60 west of I-41 for a crash involving multiple vehicles. The release mentioned that there were injuries from the crash.

When authorities arrived, three vehicles were found with substantial damage, one of which was rolled over. Fuel was reportedly leaking due to the crash.

Crews reportedly helped in vehicle hazard assessments, fluid containment and patient care. Multiple agencies assisted the Slinger Fire Department in the incident.

There was no information on how many people were injured or the severity of the injuries. Additionally, no details were provided on the cause of the crash.