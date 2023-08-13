KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kiel worked to investigate a bomb threat that was made targeting Kiel City Park on Saturday night, officers evacuated the park as a precautionary measure.

A Facebook post from the Kiel Police Department states that officers were made aware of the threat around 11 p.m. on August 12.

A preliminary search of Kiel City Park was conducted by officers from the Kiel Police Department and the Kiel Fire Department. A follow-up search was also executed by a bomb-detecting K9 from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

After the searches were complete, no suspicious items were found. There is no threat to the public, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation, however. No further information was available.

