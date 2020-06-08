Authorities investigating after American flags stolen from Campbellsport area

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Campbellsport Police Department are investigating multiple reports of stolen American flags from in and around Campbellsport.

Police say they had received many reports of stolen flags as of Saturday.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Sheriff’s Office says it received a report that 15 flags placed on the graves of veterans in the Empire Cementary were stolen. Authorities say it is unknown if these thefts are related.

As of Monday morning, the Campbellsport community and Police Department have joined together to provide a reward of $700 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole the flags in the village.

Anyone with information can contact the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip line at 920-906-4777, the Campbellsport Police Department at 920-533-5391, or the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390. You can report the information anonymously.

