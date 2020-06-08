Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Authorities investigating after American flags stolen from Campbellsport area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
177363216_1498830803353

American Flag on Mainstreet USA

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Campbellsport Police Department are investigating multiple reports of stolen American flags from in and around Campbellsport.

Police say they had received many reports of stolen flags as of Saturday.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Sheriff’s Office says it received a report that 15 flags placed on the graves of veterans in the Empire Cementary were stolen. Authorities say it is unknown if these thefts are related.

Related: Fond du Lac County Sheriff speaks with protesters: ‘We appreciate and hear your voices’

As of Monday morning, the Campbellsport community and Police Department have joined together to provide a reward of $700 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole the flags in the village.

Anyone with information can contact the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip line at 920-906-4777, the Campbellsport Police Department at 920-533-5391, or the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390. You can report the information anonymously.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"