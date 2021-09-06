Authorities investigating armed robbery at Appleton gas station

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of the Fox Convenience gas station that happened on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, on Sept. 5 around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery incident at the Fox Convenience gas station. The Fox Convenience gas station is on the 2000 block of South Oneida Street.

When officers arrived there was only one employee inside the gas station. The victim described the suspect as a black man around 6 feet tall between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old. The suspect was also reportedly wearing a blue athletic-style spring jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and a Milwaukee Brewers Mitt logo on the left side of the chest. He was also wearing black pants and a light-colored surgical-style mask.

The victim said the suspect entered the store and showed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

