MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Madison are investigating a fire at Sterling Hall that is believed to have been caused intentionally on Tuesday night.

According to a release, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at around 10:15 p.m., the University of Wisconsin Police Department responded to Sterling Hall for a report of smoke coming from two separate rooms on the first floor.

Officers arrived and found the remnants of two fires that appeared to have been extinguished on their own. Based on preliminary investigations, officers believe the two fires were started intentionally.

The two rooms sustained minor physical and smoke damage. Clean-up costs are estimated to be around $10,000.

Sterling Hall is home to several different departments, including Astronomy, Gender & Women’s Studies, and the Survey Center of UW.

This isn’t the first time that Sterling Hall has been in the news, as back in 1970, four men infamously bombed the building, intending to destroy the Army Mathematics Research Center.

The bombing caused extensive damage and killed Robert Fassnacht, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin.

No additional details were provided on the arson investigation. Local 5 News will continue to monitor this situation and bring updates as we receive them.