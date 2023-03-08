GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gillett Secondary School and Elementary School were evacuated on Wednesday morning while multiple law enforcement agencies investigated any possible threat.

According to the Gillett School District, all students and staff have been evacuated to offsite locations and are all “accounted for and are safe.”

The school district stated that the Gillett Police Department and Oconto County Sheriff’s Office are onsite investigating, and more information will be communicated when it is known.

A Facebook post by the district reports a phone call indicating a bomb threat was received on Wednesday morning, however, the threat was “vague and did not specify a time or location.”

Please avoid the areas surrounding the 200 block of West Main Street in the City of Gillett until further notice. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Sheriff Skarban, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office

It was out of an abundance of caution that students and staff were moved off campus while authorities investigated the incident.

No further information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.