DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.

The stolen vehicles were taken from South 18th Avenue, West Pine Street, Georgia Street, and County U. Anyone who resides in those areas is encouraged to review surveillance cameras and turn over any interesting footage to authorities.

Sturgeon Bay Police says they do not have any suspects at this time and are urging residents to lock up their vehicles. “[Do not] leave belongings inside, such as keys or valuable items.”

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are actively working on processing these vehicles and the identification of any suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact either agency.

No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will continue to monitor this situation as we learn more about the vehicle thefts in Door County.