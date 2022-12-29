SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a morning fire in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on December 29 around 7:30 a.m., crews were sent to a reported porch fire at the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The police department was first to arrive, and told other authorities that the porch was ‘fully engulfed’ and the fire was spreading to the home.

When fire crews arrived, they were told that people were possibly still inside the home. The fire was reportedly put out ‘quickly’ while crews were searching for people inside.

One person was found in the home, and could not be revived. A second person was reportedly able to get out of the home after the smoke alarm went off.

The fire is under investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the dollar amount of damages is not known at this time.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.