Authorities investigating Fond du Lac garage fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac authorities are investigating a Wednesday evening garage fire.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a detached garages fire in the 700 block of Forest Avenue shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke and flames. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before it caused a significant amount of damage to the structure and contents inside.

Allianz Energy was called to the scene to secure down power lines leading to the garage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but Fond du Lac officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

