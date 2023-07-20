FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a correctional facility in Fond du Lac.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), a person has died at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. On July 19, correctional officers reportedly found 68-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes unresponsive in her cell.

Authorities were called to the scene, but life-saving measures were reportedly unsuccessful. Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, and the investigation is in its ‘preliminary stages’ and is active.

The DOC will continue to offer support during the investigation.

No additional information was provided.