Authorities investigating report of man stopping vehicles to get driver information

LENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who was reportedly stopping vehicles and attempting to obtain driver information on Friday.

According to a release, the dispatch center was notified of a suspicious vehicle on County Road J at Molitor Road in the Town of Lena shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The complaintant told authorities the driver of the vehicle was stopping cars and attempting to obtain driver information. The truck was described as being dark in color with a ratchet strap holding the bumper on, missing front grill, and an amber strobe light on the top.

The driver was described as being a 25-30 year old man with a beard and glasses. He was wearing jeans and a yellow traffic safety vest.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the man was impersonating a firefighter or other first responder.

While authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident, they are seeking the public’s help in obtaining photographs or eye-witness statements.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted and any citizens that have had contact with the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900, option 1 for Dispatch, and speak with the on duty shift supervisor in reference to Incident #: 20-012304 to provide additional

information.

If you feel that you are being followed by a vehicle/person and that your safety is in danger, please call 911 right away, or as soon as you are safely able to do so, and provide our Dispatchers with your location, direction of travel, and suspect information to have a Deputy sent to assist.

Latest Stories