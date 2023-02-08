WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau.

According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.

The victim identified the shooter as 29-year-old Desmond S. Mayo, who currently remains at large. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public as the suspect has left the State of Wisconsin.

In an effort to preserve the integrity of the investigation, preserve evidence, and maintain the safety of all involved in the apprehension efforts, an initial announcement was not released over the weekend.

Mayo is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 News will continue to monitor this incident.