Authorities investigating single-vehicle crash that severely injured one

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities continue to investigate a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Thursday.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on County Road B just east of State Highway 73 at around 2:45 p.m. An initial report stated an injured person was still in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities found the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle were reportedly uninjured but were later transported to Ripon Medical Center for possible injuries.

A 33-year-old man with injuries was also transported to Ripon Medical Center before being transported to ThedaCare Hospital in Neenah by ThedaStar.

Authorities say they continue to investigate the incident and no other details are available at this time.

