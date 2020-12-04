Authorities investigating string of graffiti, property damage in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in a string of graffiti and criminal damage to property incidents which occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 in the Village of Howard.

Officers say the suspect(s) used blue, black, and red spray paint to deface siding, a garage door, a driveway, an outbuilding, mailboxes, and vehicles.

During one of the incidents, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect(s) damaged a window with a flowerpot.

According to a release, the total damage in these cases exceeds $5,000.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office does not believe these incidents are related to any recognized gang or criminal organization.

The following are a few of the messages spray painted during the incidents:

“B.E.S15”

“$600 by tomorrow are else”

“Merry Christmas”

“HAHA”

“Crip”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Howard Directed Enforcement

Officer Brandon Dhuey (920-434-5566 / brandon.dhuey@browncountywi.gov) or Sgt. Marc Shield

(920-448-4404 / marc.shield@browncountywi.gov).

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crimes

Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian run organization) by phone at 920-432-STOP

(7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.