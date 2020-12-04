GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Authorities investigating string of graffiti, property damage in Howard

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in a string of graffiti and criminal damage to property incidents which occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 in the Village of Howard.

Officers say the suspect(s) used blue, black, and red spray paint to deface siding, a garage door, a driveway, an outbuilding, mailboxes, and vehicles.

During one of the incidents, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect(s) damaged a window with a flowerpot.

According to a release, the total damage in these cases exceeds $5,000.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office does not believe these incidents are related to any recognized gang or criminal organization.

The following are a few of the messages spray painted during the incidents:

  • “B.E.S15”
  • “$600 by tomorrow are else”
  • “Merry Christmas”
  • “HAHA”
  • “Crip”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Howard Directed Enforcement
Officer Brandon Dhuey (920-434-5566 / brandon.dhuey@browncountywi.gov) or Sgt. Marc Shield
(920-448-4404 / marc.shield@browncountywi.gov).

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crimes
Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian run organization) by phone at 920-432-STOP
(7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown