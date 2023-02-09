MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a high-speed chase on State Highway 31.

However, officers decided to terminate the pursuit of the white Kia Soul due to safety concerns and notified surrounding agencies of the incident.

A short time later, deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, and a second pursuit ensued. Due to the reckless behavior of the driver, deputies terminated the pursuit after the Kia Soul turned into a Walmart parking lot.

After searching the area for the vehicle, deputies were able to find the vehicle in the southwest corner of Walmart near the loading docks, where two suspects were arrested without further incident.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office will always do its best to arrest individuals that exhibit reckless behavior that endangers the public,” wrote officials on Facebook.

No additional details were provided.