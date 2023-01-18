LA GRANGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the Township of La Grange.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement located the woman’s body in a rural area of Monroe County shortly after 10 a.m.

Authorities say a search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna, who has been missing since the beginning of the year.

It is believed at this time, deputies say, that the body discovered is Felicia Wanna.

The investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Assisting agencies involved in the search operation include:

WI Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Ho-Chunk Police Department

Tomah Police Department

La Crosse Police Department

Eau Claire Police Department

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office

Oakdale Fire Department

WI K9 SOS

WI/MN K9 Search and Rescue

Rapid Search and Rescue

The Salvation Army

The investigation is being completed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, DCI, WI State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.