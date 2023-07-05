(WFRV) – After an unsuccessful July 4 search for three family members who went missing while swimming in a river on the Wisconsin/Minnesota border on July 3, authorities found all three bodies on Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office say that two bodies were located around 6:50 a.m. after reopening a search on July 5, and a third body was found at 7:05 a.m. All three bodies were located in the search area, deputies say.

It was also noted in the release that the families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery.

Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this search. A special thank you to Northstar Search and Rescue for their assistance and resources. Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing the names of those located at a later time.

Authorities were first made aware of the incident after a 911 call came in around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, reporting that a man was possibly in the water. The call brought authorities to the mouth of the Vermillion River where it enters the Mississippi River.

Officials say there was a family gathering on the north side of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River. One person was fishing from the shore while three others were swimming.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, all are from the same household in Oakdale, Minnesota.

No further information has been released at this time.