GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man who they initially believed was in the Fox River.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, Victor Torres-Guadalupe, a 21-year-old Hispanic man from Green Bay, was last seen Tuesday evening and was reported missing to law enforcement during the overnight/early morning hours on Wednesday.

Police say Torres-Guadalupe’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of Pioneer Metal Finishing at 486 Globe Street in Ashwaubenon. They also say that the missing man’s clothing and other personal items were located near the Riverway Marina at 457 Marina Lane.

Authorities say the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, along with the De Pere Police Department, the De Pere Fire Department, the Hobart-Lawerence Police Department, and the United States Coast Guard took part of Wednesday morning to search the Fox River and determined there is no evidence to suggest anyone had entered the water.

Police are describing Torres-Guadalupe as being 5’10” and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Victor or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

