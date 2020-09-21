GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Authorities looking for Allouez gas station burglary suspect

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information regarding a burglary investigation that occurred in August.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary occurred on August 6 at the Midway Mobil Gas Station at 307 S. Webster Avenue.

Investigators are looking to identify the man pictured. He was riding a long board and wearing a “PBR” shirt and hat, salmon colored shorts, and white Adidas “Superstar” shoes during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or email marc.shield@browncountywi.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.

