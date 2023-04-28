OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Fox Valley are currently searching for four suspects who allegedly conducted quick change scams at Festival Foods and Walmart.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on April 12 and 13, four suspects conducted these scams in Oshkosh, Neenah, and Appleton. The suspects were driving a white Chrysler Pacifica with a Carmax plate on the rear and no plate on the front.

Crimestoppers describes the quick change scam when an individual targets inexperienced cashiers by paying for small-priced items with a large bill ($50). Before the cashier could give back the change, the suspect would engage the cashier in a speedy series of money exchanges, thereby confusing the cashier.

In the confusion, the suspect would allegedly tell the cashier how much money to give back, thus short-changing the cashier. In some instances, suspect(s) work in teams of two, where one suspect handles the money exchange while the second suspect acts as a distraction to confuse the cashier even more.

Detectives suggest to avoid being a victim of the scam, only complete the transaction for the purchase and then close the cash register. If the customer is asking to exchange bills, be wary of the scam and contact your manager before engaging in further interactions.

If you have had similar incidents with these suspects or information identifying these suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Dean Artus at (920) 236-5726.