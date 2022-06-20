(WFRV) – A box truck driving down I-41 lost a wheel and allegedly caused an estimated $18,000 in damages, and authorities would like to hold those accountable.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 between 8 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. a box truck entered the median of I-41 southbound. The truck then reportedly hit the median cable barriers and drove over an estimated 120 posts and .25-mile of cable.

Officials say the truck then left the scene without contacting the proper authorities. This incident caused an estimated $18,000 in damage to the median cable barriers and happened just south of HWY 144.

The cab of the box truck is described to have damage to the front driver’s side in the headlight area. It also reportedly lost the rear outside wheel on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the box truck is asked to call 262-335-4411. Authorities would like to hold the driver and/or the company accountable for the damages.

No additional information was provided.