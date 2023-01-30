WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Wrightstown is reportedly missing and both law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez is reportedly missing and there is a concern for her safety. Velazquez was last seen on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown.

Velazquez is described as 5’3″ tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing red and white pajama pants and a grey and black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-391-7450. No additional information was provided.

