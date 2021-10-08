Authorities looking for two suspects that burglarized a Marinette County supper club

ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two burglars were able to break into Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club and gain entry into some gaming machines as well as an ATM.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened on Oct. 1 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club is in Athelstane, which is about an hour and fifteen minutes north of Green Bay.

One of the suspects is described as at least 6′ tall and the other is estimated to be 5’6″ tall.

Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club

Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club

Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.