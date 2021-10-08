NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Authorities looking for two suspects that burglarized a Marinette County supper club

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two burglars were able to break into Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club and gain entry into some gaming machines as well as an ATM.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened on Oct. 1 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club is in Athelstane, which is about an hour and fifteen minutes north of Green Bay.

One of the suspects is described as at least 6′ tall and the other is estimated to be 5’6″ tall.

  • Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club
  • Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club
  • Photo courtesy of Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins