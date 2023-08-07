FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac are currently on scene at the Lakeside Park Marina, where they are navigating the waters in the area.

Commonly referred to as ‘The Big Hole,’ the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting a search. Deputies say that this is not an active rescue effort, but those in the area should follow instructions from boat operators to avoid the divers in the water.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.