FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they have been able to positively identify the human remains that were found at Little Lake Butte des Morts back in April.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the human remains were positively identified through DNA analysis as 37-year-old Ju Lee.

Deputies say that at the time the remains were discovered on April 27, Lee, a Neenah resident, had been listed as a missing person by the Neenah Police Department. Lee was last seen on February 4, 2022.

Around 9:20 p.m. on April 27, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing after human remains were reported to be found in a ‘marshy location.’

Shortly after the initial discovery, officials said that ‘normal’ methods of identification were not possible due to the state of the remains. Authorities then met with the family but were waiting for more physical evidence to officially confirm the person’s identity.

No further information was provided.