LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update relating to the deadly wrong-way crash in Dodge County that killed two people from northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died after a two-vehicle crash on I-41 when one person was reportedly driving the wrong way, leading to a head-on collision.

An initial investigation detailed an SUV driving the wrong way on I-41 hit a minivan head-on. Deputies say that each driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Grace Campagna, an 82-year-old from Campbellsport, and the driver of the minivan was identified as Ying Vang, a 34-year-old from Oshkosh.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

No additional information was provided.