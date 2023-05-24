GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Brown County have provided an update on the deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on May 21, which is still under investigation.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the 76-year-old Howard man who died as a result of the incident has been identified as Robert Mitchell.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday near WIS 57 southbound at Bayshore Park Road in Green Bay.

Deputies also noted that the crash is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office – Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No other information was provided.