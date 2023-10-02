MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they recovered a body from the water in the Menasha Channel Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post made just after 5:00 p.m. by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Menasha Channel between the Racine Street Bridge and the Tayco Street Bridge.

Officials say this is an ongoing death investigation and access to the area may become restricted. Anyone in or coming to the area is asked to proceed with caution.

As of now, no other details of this incident have been released. Local Five will update this story as more information becomes available.