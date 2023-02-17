COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) -Two people in Combined Locks were taken into custody last Friday following an estimated seven-hour standoff, and now authorities have released the details of the incident.

According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, on February 10 authorities executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Richard Street in Combined Locks. This was reportedly the result of an ongoing investigation involving the distribution of illegal substances and harboring a felon.

After seven hours of asking the people inside the house to cooperate, a woman and a man were taken into custody. The two were taken into custody inside the residence.

Both are confined for the following:

Woman Harboring/Aiding a Felon Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Encouraging a Probation Violation Possession of Narcotic Drugs Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Possession of THC Felony Bail Jumping

Man Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Felony Bail Jumping Five additional warrants



Authorities say during the incident the Emergency Response Team was doing everything it could to ensure the safety of the community, nearby schools, occupants inside the residence and law enforcement at the scene.

There was also mention of thanking the residents for their cooperation.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Combined Locks residents for their cooperation with our requests to limit pedestrian and vehicle traffic within the area surrounding this incident. Post on Facebook from the Combined Locks Public Safety

No additional information was provided.