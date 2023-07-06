SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County have released more information on the deadly accident that left one person dead in a ditch on July 4.

According to an update from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred in the 2800 block of Enterprise Drive.

The deceased male is identified as 74-year-old Jan Richmond of Sheboygan. Richmond was reportedly correctly walking against traffic on the shoulder of Enterprise Drive when he was hit by a minivan.

The minivan was operated by a 37-year-old man from Sheboygan who has not been identified at this time.

No further details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if more information is released.