OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided the identity of the 20-year-old woman found dead inside an Omro residence on Saturday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the March 11 incident that happened in Omro. The dead 20-year-old woman was identified as Johanna Schultz.

Schultz was from Eldorado. A 22-year-old man was arrested for Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was not identified, but authorities say he will once he makes an initial appearance inc court.

The investigation is reportedly still ‘very’ active and ongoing. No additional information was provided.

