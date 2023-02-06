SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fire in Sheboygan over the weekend.

On Saturday night, February 4, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a call concerning visible flames coming from the rooftop of the building at 5544 County Road J in Sheboygan.

Crews arrived on the scene and reportedly used thermal imaging and a drone to confirm the fire was just in the chimney. It was also used to monitor the smoke and roof conditions.

Authorities say the fire was caused by debris buildup within the chimney. Firefighters were able to use chimney chains to loosen the flammable debris and put the fire out.

The Town of Sheboygan fire Company reports that no one was injured and there was next to no damage.

Courtesy of Town of Sheboygan Fire Department

Other departments helping on the scene:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Kohler Fire Department

Sheboygan Fire Department

Howard Grove Fire Department

The Town of Sheboygan Fire department reminded the public that heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in US homes.

Those with wood-burning chimneys should have theirs inspected annually by a professional to help avoid any build-up. Authorities say it’s also important to keep the areas around a fireplace and wood-burning stoves clear.

