(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules.

In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can lead to liability on your end if it causes an accident, and you could be cited for it.”

Pushing snow onto or across roads from private driveways can cause accidents, death, and/or municipal snow plow damage. It is prohibited by Wisconsin Law Statutes 86.01, 86.07, 346.94, and/or 941.03.

Another thing that you may notice while driving in wintery conditions is green lights on city-owned snowplows. No private vehicles can be equipped with green lights.

“These new lighting options have proven to increase driver awareness significantly, creating a safer winter driving experience for the public, along with the safety of our operators clearing snow on roadways across the State,” said Robbie Krejci of the St. Croix County Highway Commission.

More information on winter driving can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website here.