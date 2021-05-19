GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Authorities respond to person with a B.B. gun on W. Mason, mistaken as a rifle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to reports of someone with a rifle on West Mason Street, that ended up being a B.B. gun.

According to authorities, the Oneida Police was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department on a weapons call on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. The incident was on the 2800 block of West Mason Street.

The Green Bay Police mentioned that they assisted with an armored truck and that no injuries were reported.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

