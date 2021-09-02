FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Ascension St. Elizabeth medical personnel staff reenter facility after evidence of a chemical gas release

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:48 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension St. Elizabeth medical personnel have reentered the building and resumed normal operations after there was evidence of a chemical gas release on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the medical facility is resuming normal operations after evidence of a chemical gas release was reported at around 9 a.m.

No further information is available at this time, Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Original Story: Authorities respond to suspected gas leak at Ascension St. Elizabeth

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:08 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension St. Elizabeth had to use its emergency response procedures after evidence of a chemical gas release.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9 a.m. Ascension is working with the Appleton Fire Department to control the situation.

At this time there is no information on any damages or injuries.

There will be more information released later today.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week