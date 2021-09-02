UPDATE: Ascension St. Elizabeth medical personnel staff reenter facility after evidence of a chemical gas release

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:48 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension St. Elizabeth medical personnel have reentered the building and resumed normal operations after there was evidence of a chemical gas release on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the medical facility is resuming normal operations after evidence of a chemical gas release was reported at around 9 a.m.

No further information is available at this time, Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:08 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension St. Elizabeth had to use its emergency response procedures after evidence of a chemical gas release.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9 a.m. Ascension is working with the Appleton Fire Department to control the situation.

At this time there is no information on any damages or injuries.

