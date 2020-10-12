LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Authorities respond to vehicle in water in Kewaunee County





ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle in the water in Kewaunee County.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office tells WFRV Local 5 crews are on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

