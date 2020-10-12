Authorities respond to vehicle in water in Kewaunee County

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle in the water in Kewaunee County.
The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office tells WFRV Local 5 crews are on scene.
No other information is available at this time.
WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Latest Stories
- Packers get back to work following bye week
- 1,800+ pets protected by Hidden Paws Network since organization’s inception
- Building for Kids offering STEM family activity kits
- Small rain chances continue, getting colder this week
- Doctor says Trump tested negative for COVID-19